BHRA has eyes on being back at the top of the VVC

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — With one of the best players in the area returning, Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin is leaning on experience heading into the new season.

The Blue Devils finished last year 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference, but that tied with Oakwood and the Comets claimed the conference title. With key players returning in quarterback Avery McConkey and running back Caleb Lahey, BHRA has their eyes on another conference title.

“We have the talent, we have the people, we have the depth, and we have the experience but can we play at the physical level it takes?” head coach Mark Dodd said. “We have a lot of really nice kids that are really good kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but we need to make sure that they can turn that switch when it’s time.”

“I remember coming into last year like ‘This is something new, I’ve never done this before’ but now this year I know that I can do it so come game one, I’m ready to go,” McConkey said.

The Blue Devils travel to Iroquois West to start the season.