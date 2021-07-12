BHRA grad Dylan Dodd drafted in third round to Atlanta Braves

(WCIA) — Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin grad Dylan Dodd was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Southeast Missouri State pitcher was selected as the 96th overall pick, making him the highest draft pick in SEMO history.

The former Blue Devil is coming off his senior season, as the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year. The Danville native went 9-2 on the mound, with a 3.17 ERA.

The former @BHRABlueDevils standout is heading to Atlanta. Dylan Dodd was selected as the 96th overall pick in the MLB Draft https://t.co/F5jbsyRTg6 — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) July 12, 2021

“It was a pretty surreal moment, I’ve devoted so much time to this game, not many people from this area get a chance to play,” says Dodd. “It’s not often that this happens so, I’m very thankful for that, and again I can’t thank the people around me that have helped me get to where I am.”

Dodd led the OVC in strikeouts, innings, wins and games started, and ranked second in ERA. He’s just the second player in SEMO history to be picked in the first four rounds of the draft.