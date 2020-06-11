1  of  2
BHRA grad Caleb Lahey ready for next chapter at Purdue

WCIA — Caleb Lahey has been preparing for this moment for years. The recent Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin grad is getting ready to leave for Purdue, where he’ll be a preferred walk-on running back for the Boilermakers this fall. Playing Division I football has been a dream of Lahey’s for years, now it’s that much closer to becoming a reality.

“It’s just crazy that I’ve been working for this for four years and now I’m a week or two weeks away from actually making it happen,” Lahey said.

The 5-foot-10, 205 pound running back set the BHRA program record for rushing with more than 4,500 yards. It could have been a lot more had Lahey not tore his ACL as a sophomore, ending his season prematurely.

“It’s been a tough journey with all the hard work, the injuries and the speed bumps but ever since 7th grade, I knew I wanted to take football as far as I could possibly go,” he said. “My mindset is to be the best I can possibly be.”

Lahey says he turned other opportunities to pursue football at the highest level possible. Purdue plays at Illinois on Oct. 17 for Homecoming.

