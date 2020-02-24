BHRA caps perfect regular season

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — No boys basketball team in the state enters the postseason hotter than the Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils.

BHRA is a perfect 30-0 on the year and ranked in the top-ten in the state. They expected to have plenty of success this year, but didn’t fully see this kind of season coming.

“Yeah, I thought we would have a good year. We had all our guys coming back from last year when we won 22,” head coach Gary Tidwell said. “This has been a special year and we definitely want to keep it going.”

The Blue Devils open regionals on Wednesday against the winner of Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.