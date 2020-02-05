BHRA basketball in search of first undefeated regular season

BISMARCK (WCIA) — Winning seems to be the only stat Drew Reifsteck cares about.

“That’s definitely my main goal each and every game is just go out there and win,” the Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin senior said. “Ever since my youth I was always competing with an upper level, and never giving up and just continuing to go.”



“In the last 20 years since I’ve been around in this area, he’s one of the best athletes to come through this county,” Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin head coach Gary Tidwell said.

Because wherever Reifsteck goes, success seems to follow. He led the soccer team to a perfect 20-0 regular season. The Blue Devils are on their way to do the same thing on the basketball court at 24-0 with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

“It’s something we’ve all wanted, and it’s not something this school is known for doing really,” Reifsteck said. “Getting further and deeper into the postseason and setting a new standard for Bismark is what we want to do. We’re building up and we’re ready to take on any challenge.”

The Blue Devils have just the arsenal to do so. Senior forward Avery McConkey led the football team to the playoffs as quarterback. Elijiah Tidwell was also part of the soccer team’s run. But Reifsteck is at the helm of their success this season. The guard is averaging more than 20 points per game, leading them on an undefeated streak.

“No matter what the circumstances are, you always know what’s he going to do,” McConkey said. “There’s something magical that you’re like, ‘I haven’t seen that before,’ and it’s just so awesome to be able to play with him.”

“It’s a mentality,” Reifsteck said. “Just getting it done every night and then just waking up the next day ready to go, and we want to be a program where we’re competing and winning a regional title every year.”

They have a chance to win back-to-back regional titles later this month, with the goal of putting Blue Devils basketball on the map. A deep postseason run would do just that.