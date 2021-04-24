Bezhanishvili on moving onto the pro level, makes appearance to sign autographs for fans

MAHOMET (WCIA) — There might not be anyone that has captured the hearts of Illini nation the way Giorgi Bezhanishvili has. Since day one the Illini forward has had a smile on his face–and he says that’ll continue into his pro career.

Giorgi was at Ryno’s sports collectibles in Mahomet on Saturday, he signed autographs there while his jerseys and other items were also for sale. Bezhanishvili put his name in the NBA draft a few weeks ago, and says he’s in the process of hiring an agent.

“Champaign is definitely my home–my second home. I know that even though I’m leaving, this will always be my home, and I’ll always come back sand visit,” says Bezhanishvili. It just shows the culture of the alumni, and I’m part of it now. Love is the key, and love to all the Illini nation–thank you for those amazing three years.”

Since Bezhanishvili had put his pro, he’s allowed to make money off that appearance.

Although something like this could be more common once the NCAA approves the NIL, allowing athletes to earn money of their name, image, and likeness.

