Betiku Jr. on leading NCAA in sacks: “I can definitely play better”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. leads the NCAA in sacks thru two games. The grad transfer from Southern California has five sacks to go along with 10 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 QB hurries and one fumble recovery. Impressive stats but the 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior says he’s more worried about the team.

“It just feels good to be 2-0,” Betiku Jr. said. “I didn’t even know I was leading the nation until yesterday and it’s just five, I can definitely play better next game.”



“He can be a physical guy playing the run, he can rush the passer too,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “Had a couple good pass rushes, good spin move. I’m anxious to see him take another step this week cause the sky’s the limit for him.”

Illinois hosts Eastern Michigan Saturday at 11 a.m. in the final non-conference game of the year for the Illini.