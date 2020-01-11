Betiku declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After only one season with Illinois, defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Betiku transferred to Illinois from USC. He lead the Illini in sacks this season with nine, and 13 total tackles for loss. He started ten games, but missed three due to an injury.

Lovie Smith said in the release, “We wish Oluwole nothing but the best as he pursues his dream of playing in the NFL. Wole had a terrific impact on our football team, both on the field and in the locker room. We appreciate all he did during the time he was on the Illinois campus and look forward to watching his future.”

Illinois will host their Pro Day on March 9th. The NFL Draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.