Bench play pacing the Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini bench scored 29 points in the loss at Iowa on Sunday. The group of three that regularly come off the bench have been playing at a high clip for Illinois the last month.

Andres Feliz is averaging nearly 13 points per game over the last five games, and more than 16 per game in the last three. Kipper Nichols and Alana Griffin are the other two regulars that have been key on both ends of the floor.

“I think guys are bringing good energy off the bench. I think the same thing is with the starters. That’s a part of all of our role is to bring maximum energy every night so that doesn’t change and that stays consistent from the top of the top to the bottom,” Nichols said.

“That was a upset locker room after the game but we left it knowing that there’s a lot of basketball yet to be played and that’s what makes me appreciate how good this team is,” Brad Underwood said.

Illinois hosts #9 Maryland on Friday night.