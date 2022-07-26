CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois announced an update to their sideline. Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, Ben Miller has been on leave since February after announcing he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Today, the team announced Miller won’t be back on the sideline for the entire 2022 season, but Miller said in a statement his treatments are working and he is still in good condition.

As part of Miller’s leave, Illinois has hired Sean Snyder to fill his duties as special teams coordinator. He is the son of legendary Kansas State coach, Bill Snyder and spent two decades coaching under him. Most recently, Snyder spent the last two seasons at USC.