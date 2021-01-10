Ben Miller named Illinois Tight Ends Coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema has now filled out half of his coaching staff, hiring Ben Miller as the new tight ends coach. Miller joins the Illini after spending 14 years at the Air Force Academy where he held several roles in his tenure, including special teams coordinator, running backs coach, and tight ends coach.

The Ohio native also spent a season working at Illinois as a grad assistant under Ron Zook in 2006. After graduating in 2002 from the Air Force Academy as an all-conference offensive lineman, Miller signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, where he was used as a fullback/tight end/long snapper. In the fall of 2005, he joined the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m beyond excited to be at Illinois and part of Coach Bielema’s staff,” said Miller in a statement. “This is an exciting time for Illini football. I am impressed with Coach Bielema’s philosophy and vision. Illinois has definitely hired the right head football coach with a proven track record in the Big Ten. My family and I are thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of one of America’s top academic universities and the Illini Football program.”

“Ben is a very unique blend here at the University of Illinois.” said head coach Bret Bielema. “He is from the state of Ohio and will represent us in the recruiting efforts from coast-to-coast and continue to build championship young men for us at the University of Illinois.”