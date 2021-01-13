Ben Miller looking to make big impact recruiting his home state: “We want to hammer the state of Ohio”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bart Miller and Ben Miller have been friends for a long time. So when Bart was hired as Illinois football’s new offensive line coach, he had nothing but good things to say to Illini head coach Bret Bielema about Ben.

“I met him one time years and years ago,” Ben Miller said about Bielema. “But he really didn’t know me and bringing me in and letting me just discuss my background and my philosophies and showing a little bit of faith in me and obviously in Bart too giving me a good recommendation.”

The Illinois football facilities look a little different from the time when new #Illini TE Coach Ben Miller was a GA under Ron Zook.



"This has got to be one of the best facilities in the nation."

Ben Miller has spent the past 14 seasons working as an assistant coach at Air Force, the same school he graduated from in 2002. Miller served as a graduate assistant coach at the Academy from 2002-03. He also spent one year in the ManTech Division at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve in May of 2004. During the NFL offseason, he worked as a public affairs officer doing recruiting and public relations activities for the Air Force. Afterwards, he became a graduate assistant coach at Illinois for the 2006 season under Ron Zook.

“Ben is very unique blend here at the University of Illinois.” Bielema said. “He returns after a stint here as a graduate assistant and will work with our offensive staff as well as in special teams. He is from the state of Ohio and will represent us in the recruiting efforts from coast-to-coast and continue to build championship young men for us at the University of Illinois.”

Miller is originally from Cleveland and expects to recruit his home state, giving Illinois a presence in a place it hasn’t recruited much the past several years.

“Just being able to walk in there being an Ohio guy will help,” Miller said. “We want to hammer the state of Ohio, I know that. Facility wise, you come here and we’re going to match up with anybody in the country. That’ll be fun for me to go back to my roots, and bring some good Ohio guys in here.”

THE BEN MILLER RESUME:

Coaching Experience

2021: Illinois (Tight Ends)

2012-20: Air Force (Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs)

2008-11: Air Force (Tight Ends/Specialists)

2007: Air Force (Tight Ends)

2006: Illinois (Graduate Assistant, Offense)

2002-03: Air Force (Graduate Assistant)

Playing Experience

1998-2001: Air Force (Offensive Line)

2002-03: Signed by the Cleveland Browns as a Free Agent Tight End/H-Back and placed on the Military Reserve List. Participated in OTAs and Training Camp, including preseason games while on Active Duty in the Air Force.

2004-05: Fullback/Long Snapper for the Cleveland Browns and Tight End/Long Snapper for the NFL Europe’s Hamburg Sea Devils. Tight End/Fullback/Long Snapper for Philadelphia Eagles.