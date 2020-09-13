“Being silent isn’t something we can do,” Justin March-Lillard on the NFL’s fight for justice

(WCIA) — Danville native, and former Viking Justin March-Lillard will play in his ___th season in the NFL. It marks year four as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and four years since former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt for the national anthem to protest against police brutality. March-Lillard, and others in the league have made it clear that this season they will continue to shine a light on social injustice, and other issues surrounding systemic racism in the United States. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda spoke 1-on-1 with March-Lillard, you watch their conversation above.

