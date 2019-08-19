Beason will miss 2019 season

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois football’s biggest recruit in a decade won’t see the field this fall. Freshman cornerback Marquez Beason will miss the 2019 season with a knee injury, head coach Lovie Smith announced on Monday. Beason will have surgery and redshirt, keeping his four years of eligibility with the Illini.
“He’s handling it about as well as you can,” Smith said. “First off disappointed but this is reality, this is life but he was really one of the highlights of fall practices early on but he eventually will play four years for us and is going to be a great player.”
Beason got hurt last Tuesday during a 1-on-1 drill at practice. The Texas native and Top 100 prospect nationally was carted off the field. Beason was the third best cornerback on the team and would have played a big role in the Illini secondary this season.