Marquez Beason enters the transfer portal

WCIA — According to multiple reports, Illinois wide receiver Marquez Beason is entering the transfer portal and has left Illinois.

I have nothing but Love for the ILLILNI fan base 🔶🔷 — Marquez Beason (@Ezmoneyquez) November 4, 2021

The freshman’s name has been removed from the Illini roster. The corner turned receiver played in seven games, making two starts over his career. None of those came during the 2021 season. Head coach Bret Bielema talked Thursday about the transfer portal and how the team will also use it to add.

“Kids hit the portal for a variety of different reasons,” said Bielema before the news made rounds on social media. “Since I’ve been here we’ve taken grad transfers, we’ve taken multi-year transfers, we took one year transfers. If someone can come in and fill a role for us in a position of need, that we maybe have A, younger players or players that we don’t have a lot of depth. Really that’s the only qualifying factor is if someone can come in and help us win a championship.”

God Got Me 🤞🏾 — Marquez Beason (@Ezmoneyquez) November 4, 2021

Beason ends his Illinois career with just seven tackles over seven games.