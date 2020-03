GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Germain Ifedi #65 of the Seattle Seahawks plays against theGreen Bay Packers during the NFC divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing OL Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal. The former Seahawk was the 31st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He missed just four games throughout his four seasons in the league.

Ifedi brings versatility, having played guard and tackle for Seattle. It’s more likely he’d replace former starting guard Kyle Long though, who the Bears lost to retirement.

The 25-year-old is the first offensive lineman Chicago has signed this season.