Trubisky on the mend from hip injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Despite the skeptics, it was confirmed Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky really did suffer a hip pointer in Sunday’s game against the Rams. For now, his status is day-to-day, but he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Head Coach Matt Nagy says he believes Trubisky gives them the best chance to win.

“Absolutely. Throughout the course of time, you have injuries and you have things that go on. He has without a doubt gotten a lot better at the quarterback position. Decision-making, throws… where he’s at the last two weeks has been a lot better.”

“I’m going to do as much as I can and as much as they allow me to do day by day,” said Trubisky Wednesday before practice. “They (Trainers/coaches) have a plan in place to where we’re not overdoing it, but we’re getting enough to where I’ll have a good idea if I’ll be able to play on Sunday.”

Trubisky says he was hurt right above his hip. He describes it as Charley Horse or a dead leg on his quad, except it’s right above the area and it makes his whole body tight.

“Running and then obviously throwing when you’ve got to pull your right hip through, that motion just doesn’t feel comfortable,” said Trubisky.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson knows first-hand what it’s like to bounce back from Trubisky’s injury. He’s suffered a hip pointer in the past as well.

“It’s a tough, painful, painful injury. Again, it’s one of those things that’s tough.”

With the quick progress Trubisky seems to be making it’s looking more and more like he will start Sunday’s game. In the event he doesn’t feel good enough to play though, the team feels confident in backup Chase Daniel.

“The beauty with Chase is that he’s always mentally and physically ready so I know I have that in my back pocket if we need it,” said Nagy.

“The fortunate part is that we’ve played with both of our quarterbacks,” said Robinson. “So again, from a receiver’s standpoint, you’ve just got to go out there and prepare well and make sure that we’re in the right spots, no matter who’s throwing the ball.”