Talking Bears with Hub Arkush: Week 11

Bear Blitz analyst and the executive editor of Pro Football Weekly and profootballweekly.com Hub Arkush joins Scott Leber to discuss the Bears.

Was Hub encouraged by Mitch Trubisky’s 3 touchdown performance against the Lions? Does having Cody Whitehair and James Daniels switch positions on the line benefit the Bears? Has Adam Shaheen used up all his chances with the Bears? And how much will the Bears miss Danny Trevathan?



Plus Hub’s thoughts on the decline of the Rams’ offense and whether or not Aaron Donald is still dominating the line of scrimmage this season as he has in the past two seasons?



Click on the media player to view the interview and tune into the half-hour Bear Blitz TV show this weekend. It’s available in Rockford, Quad Cities, Peoria, Champaign, Terre Haute and Evansville, IN.

Go to our Bear Blitz Facebook page @thebearblitz to find the channels and times the show will air in your market.



