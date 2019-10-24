Talking Bears in week 8 with Hub Arkush

(WTVO/WQRF) — Bear Blitz analyst and Pro Football Weekly executive editor Hub Arkush joins Scott Leber to discuss the suddenly struggling Bears.

The Bears are coming off their worst outing of the season in a loss to the Saints last Sunday.

Is it time to panic? Will Matt Nagy consider turning over the offensive play-calling duties to someone else? How much faith does Nagy have in rookie running back David Montgomery?



Those are a few topics we discuss this week, plus Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Click on the media player to hear our conversation. You can also watch the half-hour TV version of the Bear Blitz this weekend.

It airs in Rockford, Quad Cities, Peoria, Champaign, Terre Haute, and Evansville, IN. For show times and channels go to our Bear Blitz Facebook page @thebearblitz.