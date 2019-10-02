Smith back practicing and likely to play Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There is still a lot of mystery surrounding Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, but his situation has certainly improved. We know that because he was back practicing with his Bears teammates Wednesday.

The second-year middle linebacker was held out of the team’s game last Sunday against the Vikings for what was described by Matt Nagy as ‘personal reasons.’ Nagy didn’t budge from that explanation Wednesday at Halas Hall.

“Again I’m going to keep going back to the personal side. That’s the issue that we’re at right now. We are happy that he will be full-go today. It’s going to be more of a day-to-day thing for us with him.”

Smith spoke to the reporters in the locker room before practice because he was required to by the NFL, but he wasn’t giving any clues as to why he didn’t play last Sunday. “Like coach said it was a personal reason. That’s behind us now so just focused on getting better this week and moving on to Oakland.”

“I’m good,” continued Smith when further questioned on the matter. “It was personal. It’s behind me. Moreso I’m just looking forward to getting better today out at practice and going back to work with my guys.”



Smith is expected to play against the Raiders this week.

