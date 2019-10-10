Hub Arkush and Scott Leber week 6 Chicago Bears conversation

(WTVO/WQRF) Scott Leber and Bear Blitz analyst and Pro Football Weekly executive editor Hub Arkush discuss the Bears upcoming game against the Raiders Sunday in London.

Can the Bears win again with Chase Daniel at quarterback? Will the defense dominate again? Were the Bears wise in waiting until late Thursday to depart for London or should they have left earlier in the week to get acclimated?

They also discuss whether or not defensive lineman Nick Williams is the real deal after his two-sack performance last week. And does Jon Gruden have the Raiders on the right track after a preseason filled with drama and after unloading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper last season?

To view this interview click on the media play or tune in to the half-hour Bear Blitz TV show this weekend. It's available in Rockford, Quad Cities, Peoria, Champaign, Terre Haute and Evansville, IN. Go to our Bear Blitz Facebook page @thebearblitz for broadcast times and channels.