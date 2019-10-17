Hub Arkush and Scott Leber Bears conversation week 7

Scott Leber and Bear Blitz analyst and the executive editor of Pro Football Weekly Hub Arkush discuss the latest Chicago Bears news and the Bears upcoming game against the Saints.

Will this game tell us which direction the Bears are headed? How important is it for the Bears to find out soon exactly what type of a quarterback they have in Mitch Trubisky?



Has Matt Nagy shown improvement in his play-calling and his handling of the offense? And how are the Saints 4-0 without Drew Brees? Are they winning in spite of Teddy Bridgewater or does he deserve a lot of the credit for their success?



For the answers to these questions and more click on the media player and tune into the half-hour Bear Blitz telecast this weekend. It’s available in Rockford, Quad Cities, Peoria, Champaign, Terre Haute and Evansville, IN.

Go to our Bear Blitz Facebook page @thebearblitz for local listings of times and channels in each market.