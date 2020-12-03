Baylor takes down Illinois in Top 5 showdown at Jimmy V Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu tied a game high with 18 points for Illinois, to go along with a surprise 15 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili, but Baylor used its stout defense and high powered back court on its way to an 82-69 win in the Jimmy V Classic Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Bears transfer Adam Flagler scored 18 points off the bench and was one of four players in double-figures for Baylor. Preseason All-American Jared Butler had an off night, scoring 12 points on 18 shots. Davion Mitchell put up 15 points and MaCio Teague had 11, as Baylor remained unbeaten this season.
“It was a frustrating night,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It was a great opportunity to learn. I’m disappointed in our loose balls in the second half, but give credit to them.”
The Bears made it tough on Dosunmu (6-for-18 from the field) and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn (7 points in just 18 minutes) all night. Cockburn was plagued with foul trouble all night, meaning the Illini (3-1) had to turn to junior back-up center Giorgi Bezhanishvili. After a standout freshman season, he struggled most of last season, but looked like his old self against the Bears.
Listen to the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, recapping the game for the Illini: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bad-news-bears/id1495074631?i=1000501178912&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral