Barry wins Athlete of the Week

HUME (WCIA) — Tri-County girls’ basketball guard Tayler Barry is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The junior is one of the Titans’ leaders, averaging 16 points, three assists and four steals per game. Tri-County is coming off a run to the state tournament last season where they finished fourth. Barry is back, looking to score her 1,000th career point this season, but a core group of players from last year are gone.

“Definitely what we’re going to have to work on the most is learning to play with each other as a team,” Barry said. “Last year, those four starters played four years together, and now this year none of us have played together as a team before, so it’s definitely a big accomplishment if we make it there again.”

Barry is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//