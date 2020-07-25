Barlev, Strain commit to Illinois Football

(WCIA) — Less than 8 hours after he announced his de-commitment from Bowling Green State,

Zachary Barlev joined the Illinois Football program. The 3-star offensive lineman made his verbal commitment to the Orange and Blue on Friday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman is ranked as a Top-50 prospect in Illinois, and is the second in-state signee for the Class of 2021. Barlev had other offers including Columbia, Harvard, and Eastern Illinois. Barlev is the 15th commitment in the Illini Class of 2021.

Barlev is Illinois’ second commit of the day. Earlier, Tyler Strain committed to Illinois. The 3-star defensive back is the 8th from the state of Florida to commit. Strain has other offers from USF, Tulane, and South Alabama.