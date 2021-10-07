Barkley wins Athlete of the Week

URBANA (WCIA) — Noah Barkley is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Senior helped lead the Tigers to a 14-0-1 record. They played for the Big 12 Conference Title Thursday at Peoria Notre Dame. The four-year varsity midfielder has a team high nine assists on the season. He is hoping to play at the next level and study aviation. Barkley and the 10 other seniors on the team are feeling the pressure to win in their last season.

“Just being a Senior, it being my last year, helps with confidence,” says Barkley. “Makes me more confident in my abilities, makes me want to win more. It’s a bigger drive to win.”

Barkley is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//