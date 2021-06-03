Banning wins Athlete of the Week

MILFORD (WCIA) — Aaron Banning is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Milford senior three-sport athlete has lead the Bearcats baseball team to a No. 1 sectional seed in Class 1A, hitting .472 at the plate to go along with a 2.80 ERA on the mound. When not pitching, Banning plays centerfield for Milford and was named to the All-Vermilion Valley Conference team.

“Just being around these guys is the most fun I’ve had in awhile cause COVID’s been ruining things,” Banning said. “These guys are a great group of guys, couldn’t ask for more about that. We haven’t won a regional in awhile and we have a good team and a chance to get one of our own. Coach is excited, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

