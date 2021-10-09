Badgers shut out Illini 24-0

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Football was shut out for the first time since 2018, losing to Wisconsin 24-0 on homecoming. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema struggled to find answers against his former team, with the Badgers’ coming into Saturday’s game with the best run defense in the country. The Badgers put up 391 rushing yards, compared to Illinois’ 26.

WATCH: Bret Bielema postgame press conference https://t.co/IXhdDMBnhR — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 9, 2021

Illinois made a quarterback switch before halftime after Brandon Peters left the game with an undisclosed injury. Art Sitkowski stepped in, going 0-7 in the first half. He ended the game completing just 29.6% of his passes.

The Badgers were able to take an early lead with a field goal followed by a touchdown from John Chenal, making the score 10-0 at halftime. They proceeded to score two more unanswered touchdowns to put the game on ice.

Illinois now heads into the bye-week 2-5. Their next game will be on October 23rd against ranked Penn State.