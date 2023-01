(WCIA) — Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has a new title. Warren has been named the president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. The Bears posted the announcement on Twitter.

We have named Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO.



Welcome to the Bears, Kevin! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2023

Warren has 21 years of experience as an NFL executive with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. After three years with the Big Ten Conference, Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who is retiring after 40 seasons with the Bears. Warren is now the fifth president in the franchise history.