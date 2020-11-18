B1G announces basketball schedule, Illini will play 20 league games

WCIA — The Big Ten schedule is out with the league announcing all 14 teams will play a 20-game slate starting December 13th and running through March 7. The Big Ten tournament will be played March 10-14 at the United Center in Chicago.

F20 @ Minnesota

F24 v. Nebraska

F27 @ Wisconsin

M6 @ Ohio St — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 18, 2020

Illinois opens conference play on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at home against Minnesota, in what will be a very gettable opening stretch for the Illini. The big stretch is in January and early February, with trips to Michigan State, Indiana and Michigan. Home games with Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin make up a big few weeks, that will go a long way into determining Illinois’ finish in the league.

After a very gettable first 8 games for the #Illini, really tough stretch follows:



J16 v. Ohio St

J20 v. Penn St

J23 @ Michigan St

J29 v. Iowa

F2 @ Indiana

F6 v. Wisconsin

F11 @ Michigan



These 7 games will go a long way to determining where the team finishes in the league — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 18, 2020

The Illini only play projected top half teams Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Michigan once. The other one-play opponents are Purdue and Maryland. Illinois will face all other teams both at home and on the road, including Wisconsin and Ohio State, along with Minnesota, Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Nebraska.



Big Ten men’s basketball teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, 2020. These protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.