Ayo’s status going forward: “It’s day-to-day”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is officially “day-to-day” after hurting his knee on the last play of a one-point loss to Michigan State on Tuesday. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said the sophomore guard has even done some work following the gruesome looking injury.

“Day-to-day,” Underwood said Friday morning at the Ubben Practice Facility. “It’s literally, there’s no structural damage and his status is, will just be day-to-day. As long as there’s no injury it’s day-to-day. He’s done some work.”

Dosunmu made the trip to Jersey on the team plane Friday afternoon, as the Illini (16-8, 8-5 B1G) get set to play Rutgers. If Dosunmu can’t go, then he’ll be on the bench for just the second time in his career. The only game the Morgan Park product has missed was against East Tennessee St. last season, he didn’t start or take the court after showing up late to shoot around.

“Being vocal on the sidelines for us,” Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin said about Dosunmu’s role if he doesn’t play. “Telling us if we’re missing something or always giving us input. That’s what great players do when they’re sitting out, always try to be vocal and impact the game in a different way by being vocal.”

The Scarlet Knights (17-8, 8-6) are undefeated at home this season posting a perfect 16-0 record. The Illini are 4-4 in road games this season, with wins at Grand Canyon, Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue, but overall Illinois comes in losers of its last three games.

“They’re selling out every single night,” Underwood said about Rutgers. “You talk to the other coaches in the league and they’ll tell you it’s the loudest arena in the league and that’s been an unbelievable adrenaline rush for Rutgers.”



“(When) we go on the road it’s a whole different mindset and we prepare for it even more than home game,” Griffin added. “Even thought it should be the same preparedness but we prepare more for road games, get some road kills. Even though we’re going without Ayo, that just means five more, that’s all that means.”

Illinois and Rutgers tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.