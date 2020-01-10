Ayo shines in first win over Wisconsin since 2011: “This is a great win”

MADISON, Wis. (WCIA) — With the game on the line, Ayo Dosunmu wanted the ball. The Illinois sophomore guard scored five straight points late to give the Illini (11-5, 3-2 B1G) the lead for good in a 71-70 win at Wisconsin Wednesday night. The victory snaps a 15-game losing streak to the Badgers that dated back to 2011.

“I mean it was a great moment to get over that hump and the road kill,” Dosunmu said.

Dosunmu drove to the hoop with 1:25 to play finishing at the rim with a layup to give the Illini a 68-67 lead. After getting the rebound on a second chance 3-point try by the Badgers, Dosunmu hit a step back 3 from the top of the key with :46 remaining to extend Illinois’ lead to four and forcing Wisconsin to call timeout.

“Me personally, it was a great shot,” he said. “A shot that I felt like we needed to win a game but it’s bigger than me. This is a great win, this is one of the times that we prove after we get a win like we did against Purdue, we can come back the next game and do it again.”



“We deserve it you know we work so hard in practice each and every day,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “It feels great to be above .500 and be one of the top teams in the Big Ten so we’ve just got to continue to grow and continue to do what we do keep our streak going.”

Illinois returns to the court Saturday morning hosting Rutgers at 11 a.m.