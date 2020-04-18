Ayo on NBA future: “I’ll be a first round pick because of the hard work I put in”

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois basketball NBA Draft hopeful Ayo Dosunmu can’t remember the last time he went this long without shooting a basketball.

It’s been more than month since his last practice with the Illini on March 12. The team was working out at Butler, getting ready to play in the Big Ten tournament the next day, when the news hit. The conference tournament was over. The season cancellation soon followed.

“It was crazy,” Dosunmu said during a FaceTime call on Friday afternoon. “At first it was a shocking feeling. I was in awe, really didn’t know what was going on. On the way back to the bus, it really got emotional for me. All the hard work we put in, we didn’t have the opportunity to show it and I feel like this is one of the best Illini teams ever and we had our chance to cement our name in history.”

Dosunmu says he knew shortly after that moment he would declare for the NBA Draft. He formally announced his decision on Wednesday, saying he won’t hire an agent but is 100 percent committed to the process.

“It’s been great, knowing that I actually put my name to be selected and one step closer to making my dream come true so it’s been kind of an unreal feeling but the more and more I think about I’m just getting my mind right for the next level,” he said.

Dosunmu has already heard from several NBA teams. Getting feedback is a key part of the six weeks, as makes up his mind whether to keep his name in the draft or withdrawal it by the June 3 deadline. The combine is currently scheduled for May 21-24 but it’s likely that will change or be canceled. Dosunmu is hoping to get a chance to work out in front of scouts and general managers to show his skills in person.

“If I’m able to just get one or two workouts, I feel like my stock would rise drastically but if I’m unable to get a workout, I feel like I’m still in a good position,” Dosunmu said. “It’s early in the process but I feel like at the end of the day on draft night, I’ll be a first round pick because of the hard work I put in.”

Dosunmu has been working out at home, doing whatever he can to try and stay in shape. It’s been hard not getting the gym but the 6-foot-5 guard is trying to keep everything in perspective.

“It’s been crazy, I’ve been looking for a gym,” he said. “I really haven’t been able to find one but when I was downstairs playing a game, I found some old weights my dad used to lift with. So that’s pretty much all I do is get in push-ups, sit-ups, core work, get that in everyday and mix it in with my yoga.”