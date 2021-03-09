Ayo, Kofi headline All-Big Ten teams for Illinois

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are two of four Illinois basketball players recognized by the Big Ten Conference in its postseason awards released on Tuesday. Both Dosunmu and Cockburn are First Team All-Big Ten selections, the first time the Illini have had two first team players since 2006 with Dee Brown and James Augustine.

Dosunmu is a unanimous selection by both the coaches and media on the first team, it’s the second straight season he’s got top team honors after averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Cockburn is averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds on 66% shooting.

Trent Frazier was named honorable mention by both coaches and media, the senior also has a spot on the All-Defensive team. Frazier averages 10.6 points and is shooting 38% from 3-point range while guarding the opponent’s top perimeter player every night out.

Illini guard Andre Curbelo was tabbed as the league’s Sixth Man of the Year after an outstanding first collegiate season, where he was also picked as an All-Freshman Team member. Curbelo is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists to take home the honor as the league’s top reserve, and also gives the Illini a spot on the all-freshman team for the fourth straight year of Coach Underwood’s tenure ( Trent Frazier -2018, Ayo Dosunmu -2019, Kofi Cockburn -2020).

2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Franz Wagner, Michigan



THIRD TEAM

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Geo Baker, Rutgers



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Darryl Morsell, Maryland



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Andre Curbelo, Illinois



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN?ALL?CAPS



2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees



Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.



