Ayo, Kofi headline All-Big Ten teams for Illinois

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are two of four Illinois basketball players recognized by the Big Ten Conference in its postseason awards released on Tuesday. Both Dosunmu and Cockburn are First Team All-Big Ten selections, the first time the Illini have had two first team players since 2006 with Dee Brown and James Augustine.
Dosunmu is a unanimous selection by both the coaches and media on the first team, it’s the second straight season he’s got top team honors after averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Cockburn is averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds on 66% shooting.
Trent Frazier was named honorable mention by both coaches and media, the senior also has a spot on the All-Defensive team. Frazier averages 10.6 points and is shooting 38% from 3-point range while guarding the opponent’s top perimeter player every night out.
Illini guard Andre Curbelo was tabbed as the league’s Sixth Man of the Year after an outstanding first collegiate season, where he was also picked as an All-Freshman Team member. Curbelo is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists to take home the honor as the league’s top reserve, and also gives the Illini a spot on the all-freshman team for the fourth straight year of Coach Underwood’s tenure (Trent Frazier-2018, Ayo Dosunmu-2019, Kofi Cockburn-2020).
2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Franz Wagner, Michigan
THIRD TEAM
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
Geo Baker, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
Myles Johnson, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN?ALL?CAPS
2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.
