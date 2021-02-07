Ayo-Kofi combine to lead Illini over Badgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are cementing their place in Illinois basketball lore as two of the best guard-center combos in program history. The duo combined to score 44 points on 16-of-25 shooting, to go along with 26 rebounds in a 75-60 win over No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Dosunmu’s triple-double was the first since Sergio McClain did it 20 years ago, and just the third in program history. Meanwhile Cockburn netted his 13th double-double this season, tying him for the most in the nation. Not only are they one of the best tandems in the country on the court, they’re also close off of it as well.

“He’s one of my best friends so we both have that knack for being great,” Dosunmu added. “He can get on me and I can get on him. I also give credit to Coach Underwood, he’s on us everyday.”

“When we get on the court it’s all about us,” Cockburn said. “It’s all about doing what we do and trusting each other that we’re going to pick up each other and make each other better.”

Dosunmu (21.2) and Cockburn (17.2) are the top two scorers for the Illini (13-5, 9-3 B1G), ranking second and sixth in the conference respectively. Cockburn leads the league in rebounds per game at 10.4, with Dosunmu third in assists at 5.1 per game.



