Ayo: “I know there’s not 37 people better than me”

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is already feeling right at home with the Chicago Bulls, getting the chance to see the team’s facilities after he was taken in the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday.

Dosunmu did have to wait longer than he expected, a lot of analysts had him pegged to go late in the first round. Now, Dosunmu is on a mission to show the league they were wrong about him.

“I know there’s not 37 people better than me,” says Dosunmu. “That’s on me to be motivated. Tonight is the only night it’s a number. From now on, no one has proven anything. everyone has to go out there and prove it. I’m going to work my butt off the be the best player I can be in this draft.”

Dosunmu has just over a week before he gets started in the NBA Summer League Aug. 8.