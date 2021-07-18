Ayo Dosunmu works out with Lakers

(WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu continues to improve his stock ahead of the NBA draft, working out with the Lakers on Saturday. He was among six total prospects at the workout.

“Anytime you have other draft prospects in a room, it’s always competitive because everyone is trying to get a job,” Ayo Dosunmu told Los Angeles media on Saturday. “Today we had a pretty good group. And I just went out there and competed. That’s all I know how to do is compete. I know how to play as hard as I can. I try to dominate each drill and just play on both ends, try to be a complete player and that’s what I try to show.”

Throughout his career, Dosunmu has spoke openly about his NBA idols which happen to include Lakers’ legends Lebron James and the late Kobe Bryant.

“Mamba is someone I always looked up to since I was younger,” says Dosunmu. “He’s my favorite basketball player growing up, not only on the basketball court but I just loved his mentality. It’s just really unreal just being on the court in L.A. and just competing but I try to just do it for him, really, that’s one of my motivations. He means a lot to me and to my basketball growth and my basketball mentality.”

The Lakers are in a position to potentially draft Dosunmu, currently holding the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft. Dosunmu is projected as a mid to late first round pick.