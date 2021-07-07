Ayo Dosunmu works out with first NBA team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu worked out with his first NBA team on Wednesday, with the Indiana Pacers hosting the NBA Draft hopeful. Dosunmu was at the NBA Combine in his hometown of Chicago last month but elected not to shoot or play 5-on-5. He focused his time at the event on interviewing with more than a dozen teams.

“I really wasn’t nervous or anything,” Dosunmu said. “I was just more excited to get out there and compete in my first NBA workout. Being in my first time competing against guys in the last four to five months, I’d say I did pretty well.”

Dosunmu is projected as a late first round pick my most draft experts. The NBA Draft is July 29 in Brooklyn. The last Illini player to be selected was Meyers Leonard at 11th overall back in 2012.