Ayo Dosunmu wins Bob Cousy Award, Point Guard of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 19: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini is introduced before the start of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Trevor Brown Jr/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is the Point Guard of the Year–the All-American was named the winner of the Bob Cousy Award on Saturday. It’s an honor well-deserved for the junior, who is just the second Illini to take home the award. Dee Brown won it in 2006.

Dosunmu was the winner among several finalists including Baylor’s Jared Butler, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.

Dosunmu finished his junior season as the first NCAA player since 2010 to average 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, helping the Illini reach an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and a Big Ten Tournament Championship. The Chicago native was the Big Ten Tournament MVP, also becoming the first Illini to earn two double-doubles in his career. He also joined Magic Johnson as just the second player in the Big Ten to achieve two double-doubles during conference play.