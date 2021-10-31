Ayo Dosunmu returns to Champaign, honored with championship ring

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu returned to the State Farm Center on Friday for the first time since turning pro. The Chicago Bulls rookie was honored at Illinois’ exhibition game on Friday, receiving his Big Ten Championship ring, and a much-deserved standing ovation.

Most of Dosunmu’s All-American season was played without fans, and he says it brought back memories to be back in a packed State Farm Center.

Former @IlliniMBB All-American Ayo Dosunmu on his return to @StateFarmCenter to get his ring:



"Just being in the building, so many memories and just thinking about my whole journey"



"I want this team to be better than our team was, I want this team to be one of the best" pic.twitter.com/Fe9p41fB8C — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 30, 2021

“Being in the building, so many memories, just thinking about my whole journey,” says Dosunmu. “Being in this whole city, this area, it helped me become the man I am today — and so much be running through my mind. And we just hope that the teams after us continue to strive to be better than us. That’s how you create, like, dynasties.”

Ayo Dosunmu in the house pic.twitter.com/qQddQEZjDr — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) October 30, 2021

Dosunmu’s name will be remembered for years to come, as one of the most successful Illini to come through the program. He led Illinois to its first Big Ten Championship since 2005, and a No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Tournament. Through five regular season games with the Bulls, Dosunmu has scored 13 points in 55 minutes.