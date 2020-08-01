Ayo Dosunmu returning to Illinois for junior year

(WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu announced via Twitter on Friday night that he will be returning to Illinois for his junior season. The Illinois guard declared for the 2020 NBA draft in April, and had until August 3rd to keep his name in the draft, but has decided to come back for a third year.

In the video he posted on Twitter, he said “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been working to play in the NBA, but first I need that National Championship.”

Dosunmu missed his chance to compete on the NCAA stage when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His sophomore year, Dosunmu led the team with 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, he scored a career-high 27 points to bring the Illini to a win at Michigan.