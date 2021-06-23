Ayo Dosunmu participates in first workout at NBA Combine

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu’s first big step as a pro starts here. The former Illini standout stepped foot on the court here at Wintrust Arena in front of dozens of scouts and front office personnel Wednesday, as he looks to improve his stock ahead of next month’s NBA Draft, showcasing himself and potential at the next level.

The All-American is one of about 70 of the world’s top draft-able players in Chicago this week. Dosunmu has been spent the past six weeks working out in Miami getting ready for this moment. He won’t do any shooting drills or 5-on-5 work. simply interviews with teams and skill testing. his former teammate Kofi Cockburn knows he’ll do well. Cockburn was here earlier in the week at the G League Camp, just hoping to get an invite to the combine. The Jamaica big man says Ayo’s work ethic will be what shines the most.

Ayo Dosunmu is on the court at Wintrust Arena starting his NBA Combine workout.

“Ayo’s one of my best friends, he’s one of my closest friends and we bonded a lot in my two years at Illinois. He’s as real as they come and he’s a really hard worker like myself,” says Cockburn. “He believes in progress just as much as I do and that’s why I feel like me and him really connected and just getting better each day, that’s the most important thing that I learned.”

Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) is "100% in" on NBA Draft.



The former #Illini center recently worked out with the Boston Celtics, and is among 40 prospects at the @nbagleague Elite Camp this weekend. A good performance could land him an NBA Combine invite.

Kofi told WCIA he was 100 percent in on the draft and will not be returning to Illinois for a junior season. He’s not projected to be picked in most mock drafts at this point. Ayo is a late first rounder by several experts. We’ll see how it all shakes out in a little more than a month with the Draft in Brooklyn. Dosunmu and his family plan fo be there in person to celebrate. The last Illinois player drafted was Meyers Leonard back in 2012.