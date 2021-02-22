Ayo Dosunmu named Bob Cousy award finalist

(WCIA) — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu has been named one of the five finalists for the 2021 Bob Cousey Award which recognizes the national point guard of the year. Dosunmu continues to write his legacy as one of the best to come through the program, recently becoming the first Illini to earned two triple-doubles in his career.

Dosunmu also joins NBA great Magic Johnson, as the only two NCAA players to have multiple triple-doubles in Big Ten play. The junior guard is also he only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.

🎙 "Pretty. So pretty."



Almost makes you feel bad for the defender.@AyoDos_11 // @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/uUGbI5sN4U — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 20, 2021

Joining Dosunmu on the list of finalists are Jared Butler (Baylor), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) and Collin Gillespie (Villanova).