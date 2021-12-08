Ayo Dosunmu jersey ceremony scheduled for next month

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is returning to Champaign for a moment he will never forget. The former Illini basketball All-American will watch his jersey raised to the rafters of State Farm Center on Jan. 6 when Illinois hosts Maryland. Dosunmu will become just the 34th player in program history to have his jersey hang from the rafters as part of the Illinois Basketball honored jerseys program. Every consensus All-Americans qualify for the prestigious honor.

Dosunmu led Illinois to a Big Ten tournament title last season, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and a 24-7 overall record. The Chicago native won the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, was named a consensus first-team All-American and won the USA Today National Player of the Year. Dosunmu finished his career No. 15 on the all-time scoring list with 1,504 points, the most in school history among three-year players. The 6-foot-4 guard was drafted 38th overall by the Chicago Bulls in July’s NBA Draft.