Ayo Dosunmu earns triple-double in dominant victory over Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In a dominant victory over Wisconsin, Ayo Dosunmu became the third player in Illini history to earn a triple-double, also making him the first player in the NCAA this season to earn a triple-double against a ranked team. The No. 12 Illini beat the No. 19 Badgers 75-60 to break a 7-game win streak held by the Badgers at the State Farm Center.

“We were just talking about the game, and I’m like, ‘Be ready I’m going to get a triple-double today,” says Dosunmu. “That’s what I told Trent, just make shots. I told Kofi I’m going to throw a lob be ready, I’m going to get a triple-double today and then it came out and happened.”

He. Called. It.@IlliniMBB junior @AyoDos_11 told Kofi Cockburn before the game he was going to get a triple-double.



Then he did it.



Dosunmu led the team with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. The only thing missing for Dosunmu was a standing ovation walking off the court–it would have happened if fans were allowed at State Farm Center. Instead, the Illini’s best player got a big smile and hug from Kofi Cockburn, who came out of the locker room to be with him.

“I just got so excited for him in the game, I had to come back out and give him his respect, that’s an incredible achievement and I had to applaud him for it,” says Cockburn.

“Anytime you record a triple-double, it’s an accomplishment that’s not an individual accomplishment, says Dosunmu. “So I give my credit to my teammates for trusting me to deliver the ball and to make shots.”

“You start talking about Ayo and the history of this program and all the great, great players, yikes,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “It’s pretty elite company and not only was it a triple-double but it was so efficient.”

Meanwhile, Kofi Cockburn reached a double-double in the first half alone, matching Wisconsin’s rebounds. Dosunmu and Cockburn combined for 25 first-half points, 18 rebounds, and 4 assists. Out of Cockburn’s 23 points, 8 of them were dunks.

A strong first-half was key for the Illini, who held Wisconsin to just one field goal in the last 3 minutes, while keeping them 0-9 from the three-point line. The Illini stayed locked-in defensively until the final whistle, keeping Wisconsin to 16% behind the arc. Heading into this game, the Badgers ranked 4th in the Big Ten shooting 37.6% from the 3-point range.

The Illini also out-rebounded Wisconsin 46-19, the Badgers only grabbing two offensive rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice was able to score 22 points, but the Illini shutdown Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter who had 19 points combined.

Illinois will have to wait 10 days to play its next game. Their matchup against Michigan has been postponed, with the next one on the schedule not until February 16th when they face Northwestern. Although Underwood expects they will play a game between now and Northwestern.