Ayo Dosunmu drafted 38th overall by the Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Surrounded by friends and family at a draft watch party in his hometown Thursday, former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu found out he was drafted 38th overall by the Chicago Bulls.

Dosunmu becomes the first Illini taken in the NBA Draft since 2012, when Meyers Leonard was taken 11th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. Dosunmu is 12th on the Illini’s All-Time leading scorer’s list with 1,504 points. He has the most points for players who only played three years.

The guard had workouts with plenty of NBA teams over the offseason. Dosunmu’s NBA dream was delayed by a year after deciding to come back to Illinois after going through the draft process in 2020.