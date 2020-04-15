Ayo Dosunmu declares for NBA Draft

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Illinois basketball standout announced his decision on his social media pages Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. calling it a ‘tough decision’ but saying he has not hired an agent.

“I’m 100 percent locked in,” Dosunmu posted about going pro. “Whenever they announced a date I’m prepared.”

Dosunmu averaged an Illinois best 16.6 points per game this season, leading the Illini to a second place finish in the Big Ten. Despite not getting to play in the Big Ten or NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 canceling the season, the Illini finished the year No. 21 in the polls, the first time they ended a season ranked in 14 years. Dosunmu was picked as an All-Big Ten First Team selection by the media, hitting several clutch shots in the closing moments of games.

“I stayed home to help Coach Underwood turn the Illinois basketball program around,” Dosunmu said in a follow-up video. “We got bigger, better, stronger. We beat ranked teams this season. We finished second place in the Big Ten Conference. We finished the season nationally ranked for the first time in 14 years. Our name would have been called on selection sunday. We were poised to dance. We put Illinois basketball back where it belongs on a national stage. We did what we said we would do. We were better, I was better and I thank you Illini Nation.”