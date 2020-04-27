Ayo and Kofi NBA decision is a “win-win” for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn have more than a month before they have to make a decision on their future, either keep their name in the NBA draft or withdrawn and return to Illinois. Many with the Illini see the decision as a “win-win” for the program.

Illinois hasn’t seen one of their players drafted since 2012, when the Portland Trail Blazers selected Meyers Leonard with the 11th overall pick.

Ayo’s name is starting to pop up on some mock drafts now that he has officially entered his name. Kofi doesn’t have quite the buzz.

On a Zoom conference call last week, Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman called each decision as “win-win” because it benefits Illinois either way.

“If they choose to come back, obviously, I think they’d have a chance to come back and be hugely important members of what I think could be one of the best basketball teams in the history of our program. I think a team that could be preseason pick to win the Big Ten and a team that could compete at a high level across the country.” Whitman said. “If both of those young men choose to turn pro I think that’s a feather in the cap for Illinois basketball. We’re creating professionals, we’re a place where people come who want to be pro basketball players.”

Dosunmu and Cockburn have until June 3rd to make their decisions.