ATWOOD (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Atwood-Hammond football team celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the program’s first State Title. In 1980 they beat Lexington 17-16 in the 1A State Championship to finish with a perfect 14-0 season.

In 2014, the team joined forces with Arthur-Lovington to become Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Since they formed the new co-op, they have qualified for State two times.