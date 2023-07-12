MAHOMET (WCIA) — What started as a place to train pole vaulters has turned into a backyard obstacle course like none other. This is retired Mahomet-Seymour teacher and coach Jim Risley’s playground. All are welcome at the self titled Riz Course, located just north of Mahomet.

St. Joseph-Ogden football has been making the trip for years, becoming a highlight for the players every summer.

“It was a lot of fun,” SJO middle linebacker Drew Thurman said. “It brought the team together a lot, you could clearly tell throughout the process. It was a long day and it was hot but we all came together, rooted for each other, cheered each other on.”

Out of the thousands who have tried, only a small percentage are able to complete the course clean, or without help. The record time is one minute, 28 seconds, set by former Bulldog state runner-up wrestler Austin Armetta.

“This combines a lot,” SJO receiver Colin Wayland said. “It shows weightlifting and grit, how much strength you have and how hard you work. It shows a lot.”

Hosting athletes for more than a decade, from high school teams to Illinois women’s gymnastics, the course consists of multiple mental and physical challenges. From flipping tires to lifting heavy stones, monkey bars to a rope pull finish, each element puts participants to the test.

“For sure the salmon ladder,” Thurman said. “It’s just hard, you got to keep the momentum going. Once you stop it’s hard to get going again.”

“The wall was definitely the hardest,” Wayland said. “My upper body isn’t very strong but I got over it.

The course is Risley’s way to give back, while also staying connected to the community and teams he loves and supports. Dozens of teams come every summer, all free of charge.

“And it’s become the quintessential build it and they will come and it’s been a blessing for me to watch them,” Jim Risley said.

The three hours spent at Risley’s house is just as much about team building as it is a workout. The course is an individual effort but the longtime weightlifter starts and ends his time with teams talking about bonding and working together.

“We try to find those points during the day that exemplify good teamwork and then we bring them in, talk about it, focus on it, and I think when they leave here, hopefully they’re different and a closer team than when they got here,” Risley said.

For Risley, that’s the bigger purpose of it all, knowing he played a small part in the success of athletes across the area.